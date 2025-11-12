Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,254 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of HF Sinclair worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DINO. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 109.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,986,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,857 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,633.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,185,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,093 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,774,000 after buying an additional 1,329,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $25,051,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.50. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DINO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.73.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

