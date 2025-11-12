Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Bank OZK $OZK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Bank OZK worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OZK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 95.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 11,430.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.07). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 25.81%.The company had revenue of $449.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Stephens upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $67.00 price objective on Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

