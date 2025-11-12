Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 133.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,839,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053,015 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.60% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOLD. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 101,592 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4,500.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 986,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 965,328 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 117.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 81,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 43,765 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -77.66 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $169.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $243,864.93. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 322,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,097.18. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOLD. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

