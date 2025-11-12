Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $10.53 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,004 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Silicon Laboratories worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,654,000 after purchasing an additional 254,348 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 116.7% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 525,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,102,000 after buying an additional 282,785 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 48.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 510,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,431,000 after buying an additional 167,047 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,249,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 9.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 312,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,071,000 after acquiring an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,800 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.57, for a total value of $240,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,150.96. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,472. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $127.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.94 and its 200-day moving average is $132.66. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.55. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $160.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

