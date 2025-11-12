Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $10.54 Million Stake in Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Crane NXT worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the second quarter worth about $647,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,931,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,610,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Stock Down 1.9%

CXT stock opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. Crane NXT, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crane NXT had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CXT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Crane NXT from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

