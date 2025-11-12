Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $10.87 Million Position in NovoCure Limited $NVCR

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,965 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of NovoCure worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NovoCure by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 463.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on NovoCure from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NVCR opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.80. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.81 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a negative net margin of 27.66%.NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NovoCure

In other news, CEO Ashley Cordova bought 81,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $996,541.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 437,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,093.18. This represents a 22.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Featured Articles

