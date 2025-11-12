Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $11.19 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of EPAM Systems worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 31,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 47,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.81.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE EPAM opened at $180.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.71. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total transaction of $227,057.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,939.42. The trade was a 91.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.