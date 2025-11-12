Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $11.60 Million Position in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,587 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of MP Materials worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $437,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 16.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.08 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $100.25.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 50.55%.The business had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $10,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,284,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,503,136.18. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MP shares. Wall Street Zen raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 29th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of MP Materials to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

