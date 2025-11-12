Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $12.13 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Corporation $SONY

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3,046.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451,274 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sony were worth $12,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sony by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Sony by 3.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Sony by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its position in Sony by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sony from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cfra Research raised Sony to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

SONY opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sony Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $176.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

