Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $13.56 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2,356.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,554 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,616,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817,022 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 595.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262,309 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 229.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954,248 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $440,699,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,897. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.19. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

