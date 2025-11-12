Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.21 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,521 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Enphase Energy worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 124.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Enphase Energy by 135.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 73.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 10,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,630,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,435,447.76. This represents a 0.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital set a $31.00 price target on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and thirteen have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $41.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Down 6.1%

ENPH opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $78.26.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.30. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $410.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.