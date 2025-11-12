Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Corporation $STT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 116,964 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,184,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $732,775,000 after purchasing an additional 674,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,264,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,770,000 after buying an additional 115,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,068,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,732,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in State Street by 6,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,646,000 after buying an additional 2,947,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in State Street by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,713,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,932,000 after acquiring an additional 49,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

STT stock opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.71. State Street Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,512.24. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

