Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 581.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,650 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $22,253,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 205.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,349 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 466,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,424,000 after buying an additional 115,186 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 674,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,416,000 after buying an additional 303,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,689,000 after buying an additional 16,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $64.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%.The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, Director David S. Coors bought 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,835.15. Following the purchase, the director owned 30,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,159.42. This represents a 7.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

