Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153,551 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of ACI Worldwide worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 242.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 224,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 66.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 150,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 60,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.09. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.09 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

