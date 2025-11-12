Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $9.55 Million in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,474 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Lumentum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $252.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.74 and a 200-day moving average of $122.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $273.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.10 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $314,209.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,588,851.93. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.63, for a total value of $1,014,114.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,434,448.72. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 22,430 shares of company stock worth $3,195,001 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LITE. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

