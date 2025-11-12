Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR $LI

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,022 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LI. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1,196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 1,077.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “strong sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

