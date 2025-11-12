Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,116,979 Shares of The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 6,474.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116,979 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of Wendy’s worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 7.9% in the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 17.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Stock Up 3.6%

WEN stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 103.07% and a net margin of 8.63%.The business had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $12.00 target price on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

