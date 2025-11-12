Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.99% of Omnicell worth $13,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMCL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Omnicell from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $129,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 110,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,212.25. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

