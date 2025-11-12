Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,559 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Signet Jewelers worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,859,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,963,000 after buying an additional 1,183,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,205,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,258,000 after acquiring an additional 389,852 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at $21,646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,333,000 after purchasing an additional 213,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,347,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,227,000 after purchasing an additional 196,905 shares during the last quarter.

SIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.85. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.20.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

