Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 10,691 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,691 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in American Tower by 86.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC decreased their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus set a $210.00 target price on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.11.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $184.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.19 and its 200-day moving average is $206.06. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.63%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,274.11. This represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

