Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 369,894 Shares of Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,894 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Gold Fields worth $13,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth $49,186,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,308,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,914,000. Amundi grew its position in Gold Fields by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,661,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 554,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Gold Fields by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,642,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,376,000 after purchasing an additional 467,579 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Price Performance

GFI stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.3993 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%.

GFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

