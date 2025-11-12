Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 669,776 Shares of BCE, Inc. $BCE

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 669,776 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BCE alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its position in shares of BCE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 23,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 60,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 10.2% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Up 2.1%

BCE opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. BCE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22.

BCE Dividend Announcement

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCE

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.