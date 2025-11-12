Continental Investors Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 276 Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 276 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $2,990,544,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,111,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,977,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,546 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,086,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

NASDAQ META opened at $627.08 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $721.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $705.05.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 9.28%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $402,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,946 shares in the company, valued at $25,533,150. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,225. This represents a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,397 shares of company stock valued at $44,662,165. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

