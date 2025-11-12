CORDA Investment Management LLC. Buys 12,424 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.25 and its 200 day moving average is $219.87.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.15.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $638,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,007 shares in the company, valued at $125,422,828.08. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

