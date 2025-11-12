Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 24,559 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 6.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $135,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,566,000 after buying an additional 39,466 shares in the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 64,038 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 329,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $351.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.20 and its 200 day moving average is $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $386.48.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 target price on Broadcom in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

