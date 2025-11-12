Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New $5.91 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,000. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. New Street Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.