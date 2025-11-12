Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.8% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 target price on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Danaher stock opened at $215.80 on Wednesday. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $258.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

