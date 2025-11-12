Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78,142 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $7,175,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 36.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3,673.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $215.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.64. The company has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $258.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

