Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,296,123,000 after buying an additional 230,966 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,016,404,000 after acquiring an additional 612,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,230,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,168,000 after purchasing an additional 163,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $833,941,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $215.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.36 and its 200-day moving average is $200.64. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $258.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Bank of America cut their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

