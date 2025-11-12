Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 1,883,754 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,883,754 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.15.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

