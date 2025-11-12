DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Holdings Cut by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,331 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 0.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,030,000 after purchasing an additional 130,434 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in DraftKings by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,390,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in DraftKings by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,746,000 after purchasing an additional 301,134 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 195.2% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,178,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,909 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 2,138.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,488 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $5,000,092.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 512,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,262,013.97. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $3,507,828.80. Following the sale, the director owned 402 shares in the company, valued at $18,459.84. The trade was a 99.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 337,916 shares of company stock valued at $14,118,881 in the last three months. 47.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.66.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

