Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,675 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $48,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $310.00 price target on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.15.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

