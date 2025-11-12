Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Shares of EMN opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 21.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 22.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

