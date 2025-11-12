Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,884,098,000 after buying an additional 7,267,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.87.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance upped their price target on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.15.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

