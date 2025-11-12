Elite Life Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Elite Life Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of Elite Life Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 178.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $291.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.37 and a 200-day moving average of $206.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $291.92.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total transaction of $9,213,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,337,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526,494.12. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 221,796 shares of company stock worth $53,983,001 in the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. China Renaissance upped their price objective on Alphabet from $207.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC raised their price target on Alphabet from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.10.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

