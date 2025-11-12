Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Celsius worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CELH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 16.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,534,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,053,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.68 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 172.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 221,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,827,812.50. The trade was a 15.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,227 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,755. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,975 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

