Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 216.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,523,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 6.9%

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $158.50 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $193.50. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 236.57 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.72.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.63 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 20.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 273.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $13,541,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 770,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,900. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $3,084,879.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,777,675.61. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 973,161 shares of company stock worth $149,011,579. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

