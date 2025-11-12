Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 235.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Everus Construction Group worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECG. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Everus Construction Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 91.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

ECG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Shares of ECG stock opened at $99.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $101.42.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.49. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $986.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

