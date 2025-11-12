Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Walker & Dunlop worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 257.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 282,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,130,000 after buying an additional 203,542 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,111,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,170,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at $9,353,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at $7,285,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE:WD opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $114.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.27%.The business had revenue of $337.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JMP Securities set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WD

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,336 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $459,963.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,194.20. This trade represents a 36.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.