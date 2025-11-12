Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Option Care Health worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 30.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,947,000 after purchasing an additional 989,048 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,905,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,609,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,209,000 after buying an additional 99,574 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,965,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,651,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after buying an additional 133,497 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 49,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,289.79. This represents a 68.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman L. Wright purchased 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $99,976.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,334.31. The trade was a 28.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 97,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,816. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Option Care Health Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.680-1.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $36.00 price objective on Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OPCH

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.