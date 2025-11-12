Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,175 Shares of Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter worth $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Reddit in the second quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Reddit by 344.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Reddit during the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $208.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 119.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.91. Reddit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.95.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 30,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total value of $6,187,599.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,295,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,552,261.76. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $2,759,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 204,534 shares in the company, valued at $40,313,651.40. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,126 shares of company stock worth $94,369,614. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDDT. Wolfe Research upgraded Reddit to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Reddit from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Reddit from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

