Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Shift4 Payments worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average is $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $221,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 285,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,240.92. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $71,372.66. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 56,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,964.36. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $127.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $124.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.43.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

