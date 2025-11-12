EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $228.00 Price Target at Mizuho

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $225.00 to $228.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.81.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $180.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.71. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total transaction of $227,057.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,939.42. This trade represents a 91.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 48.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 30,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,628,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,423 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

