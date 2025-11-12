Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Albemarle from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.70. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average of $75.13.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -101.89%.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 10,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 7,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 74.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

