Financial Contrast: Alpha Modus (AMOD) vs. Its Rivals

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Alpha Modus to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Alpha Modus has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Modus’ peers have a beta of -0.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Modus and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Modus N/A $4.10 million -5.42 Alpha Modus Competitors $41.37 million -$18.54 million 92.96

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alpha Modus’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alpha Modus. Alpha Modus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

15.9% of Alpha Modus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 76.0% of Alpha Modus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpha Modus and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Modus 1 0 0 0 1.00 Alpha Modus Competitors 217 264 217 3 2.01

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 82.57%. Given Alpha Modus’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Modus has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Modus and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Modus N/A -3.59% 84.11% Alpha Modus Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Summary

Alpha Modus peers beat Alpha Modus on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

