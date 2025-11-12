First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Futu in the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 4,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Futu to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Futu from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Daiwa America upgraded Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Futu from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Futu Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Futu stock opened at $186.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.58. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $202.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

