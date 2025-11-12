First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 822 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 235.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 66,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 46,453 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 19.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after acquiring an additional 39,930 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 80,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38,572 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

EMN stock opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

