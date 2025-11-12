First Interstate Bank Has $15.48 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,572 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRB Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,939,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,310 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 32,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 110,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.15.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

