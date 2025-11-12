First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF $FSMB Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 271.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 54,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

