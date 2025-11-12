Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.74.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In related news, President Bradley Paulsen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.27 per share, with a total value of $301,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,100. This represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $49,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.